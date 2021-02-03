August 20, 1991 – February 25, 2021

SUNSET – Brittany Dawn Scruggs, 29, Sunset, TX died Feb. 25, 2021 in Alvord, TX.

A graveside service will take place at noon on March 3 at the Sunset Cemetery in Sunset with David Hall officiating.

She was born Aug. 20, 1991 in North Richland Hills to Billy and Mary Lee (Cable) Alexander. She attended school in Chico. She loved working in the hospitality industry and worked at IHOP in Decatur.

She is survived by her husband, Tyson Lee Scruggs; daughters, Maci and Makenzi; parents, Mary Lee Alexander, Sunset and Billy Alexander, Bowie; brothers, Matt Alexander, Keller and Christopher Cody Alexander, Sunset and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.