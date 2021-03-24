Chase of stolen truck/trailer ends with crash at Montague

A 39-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested on March 20 after he crashed the pickup and loaded trailer he allegedly stole from a Crenshaw Road property earlier that morning.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday on State Highway 59 in Montague in front of the Methodist church.

Joe Lozano had reportedly taken a 2021 Chevrolet flatbed truck with a 16-foot trailer loaded with a Polaris Ranger from a Crenshaw Road area property a short time earlier.

Garrett Combs, owner of the truck, had been chasing Lozano in his own vehicle. At one point he was trying to force him off the road and the flatbed swerved and crash in front of the Methodist church on Highway 59 in Montague.

