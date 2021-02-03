September 16, 1992 – February 28, 2021

ALVORD – Corey Cameron Brooks, 28, Alvord, TX, passed away Feb. 25, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie Jason Reaves officiating.

Corey was born Sept. 16, 1992 in Nocona to Monte and Christine (Dean) Brooks. He worked in the oilfield as a pipeliner. Corey loved to ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, really anything that he could drive fast and he enjoyed bull riding. He was a friend to all who knew him and loved making people happy any chance he could. Corey will be remembered as a loving father and devoted friend.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Connie Barnes; biological father, Timothy Allen, and aunt Catherine Chadwell.

Corey is survived by his son, Cameron Cole Brooks, Illinois; uncle, Benny Brooks, Bowie; aunt, Linda Brooks-Hart, Fort Worth; dear friends, Rusti and Dale Sikes, Illinois; parents, Monte Brooks, Alvord and Christine Brooks, Bowie; siblings, Sharle Brooks, Fort Worth, Lacey Barker, Bowie, Cody Barker, Bowie, Brittney Barker, Bowie and T.J. Allen and family of Joshua and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

