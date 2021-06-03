Council meets on Monday

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 8 in the council chambers located at 307 N. Mason Street.

The city manager’s report leads off the agenda with updates on the Mill Street sewer line, February’s winter storm, the Coronavirus Relief Fund and grants.

A new board member will be appointed to the Board of Adjustment and Appeals and one to the parks board.

Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.