Crash alters young motorcross racer’s life

Jacob Jobe is a typical 21-year-old. He loves things that go fast pumping up his adrenaline, the very traits that led him to the sport of motorcross racing.

His mom, Jennifer Howard, recalls her son played baseball most of his youth and teen years, but when he was a junior in high school the motorcross bug bit him and it was full speed forward. He has aspirations to rise from his present novice status to pro in the future.

Jobe rides for the G3 Racing Team which includes almost 30 riders at various levels from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. The team is known for its red, white and blue bikes and uniforms as the team operates as a nonprofit benefiting and supporting veteran’s charities.

Jobe had qualified for the American motorcycle Association Nationals in March and was racing in another event, when a horrific life-threatening accident ended his season on Jan. 29.

On Jan. 29 Jacob was riding in the Mesquite Rodeo Hossier Arenacross when the accident occurred. While he does not remember what happened at this point in his recovery, his dad has all too clear of a picture. Jennifer had not arrived yet to the race after working at her job with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office communications division.

Brian explains Jacob was going through one of the rhythm sections when he wrecked ramming his left shoulder into the next jump. He broke his left collarbone in a compound fracture. While he was

down a second bike made the jump landing directly on Jacob’s back as he lay on his left side.

“We thought it was just the collarbone, we had no idea he was bleeding internally and his insides had been crushed,” said Brian.

