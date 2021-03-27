Despite challenges strong city audit delivered to Bowie

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council accepted an unmodified audit for 2019-20 showing a strong year despite the challenges of a tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valerie Halverson, Mathis, West & Huffines, offered the audit report adding this is the type of audit a city wants to receive. Some of the financial highlights included:

• The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $30,225,501 (net position). Last year the net position was about $29.6 million.

Of this amount, $8,457,898 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s obligations.

• During the year the city’s net position increased by $622,398.

