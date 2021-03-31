Easter egg hunts readied in Bowie, Nocona

It’s time for Easter egg hunts.

St. Peter Lutheran Church will host its egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. on April 3 at the church at 906 State Highway 59N.

The Lighthouse Assembly will host the community-wide egg hunt at 11 a.m. on April 3 with a special appearance by the Easter rabbit. The hunt will be at the soccer fields at Pelham Park.

Nocona Hills Community Church will have an egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 3. There will be prize eggs and free photos with the Easter Bunny.