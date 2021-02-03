September 30, 1923 – February 27, 2021

BOWIE – Fairy “Ladell” Taylor Jordan, 97, Bowie, TX, passed away in her home on Feb. 27, 2021.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 4, at Newport Cemetery in Newport with Ronnie Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Ladell was born Sept. 30, 1923 in Halsell to Miles “Jess” Taylor and Nannie Mae Arnold Taylor. On June 25, 1940 she married the love of her life Jacob Lavelle Jordan in Fredrick, OK and they were together for 79 years. After settling in Bowie, she raised three children: Glenda V, J.B. and Nancy JaDell. Ladell was a Sunday School teacher and member of the Southside Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church. Ladell enjoyed sewing and making ceramics, which she had a talent for painting, as well as canvas.

When Ladell’s grandchildren arrived, her name changed to Memaw. As her family grew, all enjoyed going to Memaw and Pepaw’s, where love was the number one priority and she was the caretaker of anyone at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake; sisters, Ivy Bell Coker and Drucilla “Drudy” Burros and brothers, J. Zenn Taylor and Paul Ray Taylor.

Ladell “Memaw” is survived by her daughter, Glenda Phillips and husband, John, Cave Springs, AR; son, J.B. Jordan and wife, JoAnne, Bowie; daughter, JaDell Jordan, Bowie; brother-in-law, Max Jordan, Pasadena; 11 grandchildren, Brent Smith, Jeff Smith, Scott Jordan, Billy Foreman, Kile Foreman, Angela Smith, Gary Jordan, Heather Boos, Julie Beth Qualls, Jeff Jordan and Jackie Jordan; 20 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

