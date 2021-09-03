January 19, 1943 – March 6, 2021

BOWIE – Glenn Rayburn Chokas, 78, Bowie, TX, passed away on March 6, 2021.

A celebration of life will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Glenn was born Jan. 19, 1943 in Bowie to Nick Rayburn and Faye Ruth (Williams) Chokas. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1960, while in high school, he was a member of the State Champion Track team. Glenn also played fullback for Bowie Jackrabbit’s football and was on the 1960 Oil Bowl Championship team. Glenn went on to play football for two years at Texas Christian University.

Glenn worked as a roughneck and pumper in the oil and gas industry for CRW Oil Company. He later farmed and had a great passion for the outdoors and an appreciation for agriculture and history. Glenn enjoyed cooking and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Moore and brother-in-law, Frankie Moore.

Glenn is survived by his three daughters, Lavonne L. Carpenter and husband, Scott, Irving, Sara Lara and husband, David, Decatur and Jamie Baen, Argyle; grandchildren, Shelby Carpenter, Scotty Carpenter, Zayd Bensellam, Layla Bensellam, David Lara Jr., Jasmine Lara, Jaxon Baen and Jaeger Baen; brother, Terry Chokas and wife, Dena, Olney; Nicki Slaggle and husband, Reed, Seymour and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

