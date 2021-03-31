Gold-Burg one-act does not advance; brings home cast, tech awards

Gold-Burg High School’s one-act play, “The Shape of the Grave,” did not advance out of bi-district competition on March 23, however, the play received several awards for cast members and crew.

Will Hodges and Nadia Garcia received All Star Cast with Ashlynn Smith and Gidion Hellinger honorable mention All Star Cast.

Rykir Evans received a sound technician award.

Director Linda Fitzner said she was very proud of her students performing in this difficult pandemic year.

The bi-district took place at Decatur High School and action by that board required the actors perform wearing masks.

“It was unreal when the facial expressions could not be seen plus the true sound. The head judge voted us through, but the other scores did not. Bryson and Woodson advanced,” explained Fitzner.