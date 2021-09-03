October 20, 1938 – March 5, 2021

VASHTI – Grover Lee Watkins, 82, Vashti, TX, died on March 5, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 10 at the Vashti United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Ryan Elms officiating. The burial will follow at Vashti Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on March 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Watkins was born on Oct. 20, 1938 in Bowie to Grover Cleveland and Cordia Mae (Jackson) Watkins. He graduated from Bellevue High School. He worked in the oilfield until 1984 and then became the caretaker of the Vashti Cemetery up until his passing. He was a member of the Vashti United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Watkins, and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his son, Danny Watkins, Bellevue; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Grover to the Vashti Cemetery Association at 4400 FM 1288 S. Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.