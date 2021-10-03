Harris signs with McMurry

Bowie football player Ty Harris signed his letter of intent to play football at McMurry University on Friday. The running back rushed for 1,192 yards and scored 13 touchdowns his senior season and was named first team all-district. “I was very impressed with the entire coaching staff and the way they operate their program,” Harris said. “They have made me a priority to them from the start and believed in me before most did.” Harris plans to major in entrepreneurship/business and run his own business one day.

For more photos pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.