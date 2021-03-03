Indians play first tournament

The Nocona Indians baseball team went 1-2 at the Bells Invitational Tournament last week in the team’s first full week of the season.

The Indians first played the tournament hosts on Thursday. The Panthers had one big offensive inning following a scoreless first inning.

Bells scored 10 runs in the inning thanks to five straight walks to start it off.

Nocona failed to answer back on offense and would end up losing 12-0 following two more at-bats in the third and fourth inning.

The Indians bounced back in a big way the next day against Peaster. Despite the Greyhounds scoring three runs in the opening inning, Nocona bounced back with four runs of its own to take the lead 4-3.

After holding Peaster scoreless in the second inning, the Indians then added on to the lead, scoring eight runs thanks to four hits and a lot of free bases to take 12-3 lead.

Nocona added one more run in the third inning and limited the Greyhounds late push in the fourth inning to two runs to secure the win 13-5 after four innings.

The Indians ended the tournament on Saturday against Trenton.

The Tigers secured a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when the Indians fought back.

Nocona scored three runs in the final two innings to close the distance. Unfortunately, the game ended after five innings due to time constraints, as Trenton won 6-4.

