Jackrabbits beat Nocona 15-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits earned a statement win to start off district play at Nocona.

The Jackrabbits won 15-0, with the game getting called after five innings due to run rule.

Bowie came in trying to carry over the good play from the previous tournament’s last day. The Indians came in with a good bit of momentum, having won three of their four games in the previous week.

From the beginning it was all Jackrabbits. Carson Sanders led off with a double. Devin Melton followed with a bunt. Thanks to an error and Melton was able to end up at second and Sanders scored.

Two batters later Logan Hutson drove in Melton with a double. Colton Richey then drove in the third run with a single to give Bowie a 3-0 lead.

Hutson started for the Jackrabbits on the mound and made short work of the top of Nocona’s lineup. All three batters grounded out to second base as the game entered the second inning.

Bowie’s A.J. Whatley and Kynan DeMoss led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch and drawing a walk. Both were able to get around the bases and scored to up the Jackrabbits lead to 5-0.

Nocona tried to get something going on offense, but the next three batters were sat down in order to move the game to the third inning.

The Jackrabbits loaded the bases with Kawlyer Swearingin drawing a walk, Richey hitting a single and Cade Thompson getting hit by a pitch. Nocona pitcher Ty Presley was able to force a pop out to first bas to get out of the jam.

Presley then led off with a double to pick up the Indians first hit and base runner of the game. The victory was short-lived as Bowie’s Hutson then struck out the next three Nocona batters to end the third inning with Presley stranded at third base.

The Jackrabbits started the fourth inning with three straight singles from DeMoss, Sanders and Melton, the last driving in one run. Sanders later scored on the base paths thanks to an error at catcher.

Two drawn walks followed to load the bases and Richey drove in Melton with a groundout to first base to up Bowie’s lead to 8-0 before the next batter struck out for the third out.

The Indian hitters continued to have trouble as the three batters were sat down in order.

The Jackrabbits needed to score two runs in the fifth inning to have a chance to end the game early due to run rule. The team over delivered.

The team almost doubled their total from the first four innings. Bowie had five hits, one walk and took advantage of one fielding error to score seven runs in the inning, upping the lead to 15-0.

Nocona had to score six runs or more to keep the game going and avoid an early stoppage. Wesley Murphey led off with a single to try and spark a rally. Unfortunately for the Indians, the next three batters were sat down in order as Murphey stayed at first base as the game ended.

