September 20, 1967 – March 19, 2021

BELLEVUE – Jerry Lynn Durham, 53, Bellevue died on March 19, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on March 23 at Bellevue Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Slayton officiating.

Durham was born on Sept. 20, 1967 in Henrietta to Curtis Don Sr. and Emma Nell (Reynolds) Durham. He worked for many years in the oilfield.

He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Don Durham Sr.

He is survived by his children, Kayla Durham, Denton, Jamie Durham, Gainesville and Nicole Shaw, Denison, TX; mother, Emma Nell Durham, Bellevue; brother, Curtis Don Durham Jr., Bellevue; sisters, Betty Jo Patton, Malone, Becky Lynn McCullar, Bellevue, Barbara Foster, Bowie, Beverly Jones, Bowie, Bobbie Kay Barnett, Bellevue and Brenda Jones, Nocona; two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.