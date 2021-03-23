February 4, 1938 – March 8, 2021

NOCONA – L.C. Durham, 83, died on March 8, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on March 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Clay St. in Nocona.

L.C. was born on Feb. 4, 1938 in Ringgold.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Edna Durham; brothers, Loyed and Dickie Durham, and sisters; Myra Duff and Dorris Ezzell.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Durham, Nocona; daughter, Lisa Durham, Waxahachie; son, Robert Durham, Decatur; sister, Margie Bishop, Burlington, CO; six grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.