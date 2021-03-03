Lady Indians beat Hirschi

The Nocona Lady Indians gave Hirschi a spanking on Saturday when they traveled there.

The Lady Indians won by the laughable score 27-2 against the Lady Huskies.

Nocona did most of its damage in the second and third innings.

After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Lady Indians scored 10 runs thanks to nine hits and eight free bases in the second inning.

The third inning was more of the same. With seven hits, four of them being extra base hits, and three free bases Nocona scored 10 runs to up its lead to 27-1. Hirschi scored once more in the fifth inning before the game was called.

