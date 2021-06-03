Lady Indians lose 13-1 to Archer City

The Nocona Lady Indians game at Archer City did not go their way Tuesday.

The Lady Cats won 13-1 after less than four innings in a tough game.

Nocona started the game with Katy Barrett getting on base with a one out single. Unfortunately, she was picked off and a strike out followed for the third out.

Archer City did the majority of the damage in the first inning. Three hits, three walks, one hit batter and one error allowed the Lady Cats to score seven runs before the third out ended the inning. The Lady Indians were in a hole down 7-0.

Nocona answered back a bit in the second inning. Kamryn Weaver and Logan Patterson were each able to get on base thanks to back-to-back errors from the first basemen.

Weaver then stole third base, which put her in position to score on a passed ball to cu the lead to 7-1.

After Paige James drew a walk, unfortunately things ended as Archer City completed a double play for the second and third outs.

The Lady Cats bats picked up right where they left off, scoring four runs on three hits, two walks and two fielding errors. This extended the lead to 11-1 entering the third inning.

Tobi Cable led off for Nocona reached first thanks to another fielding error. Three batters later Barrett drew a walk to put two runners on base, but the Lady Indians were thrown out trying to steal third base for the third out.

Archer City put two runners on base thanks to an error and a walk. Two batters later a triple drove both runners in to up the lead to 13-1.

Nocona was able to get one batter on base in the fourth inning with Laci Stone hitting a single to right field. Unfortunately, that was all the team could muster before the next two batters got out to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.