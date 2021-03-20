Lady Indians softball falls short to Henrietta

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a close one at Henrietta on Monday in search of their fist district win.

The Lady Indians lost 9-7 against a tough Lady Cats team, making it close with a late push.

Nocona fell behind 3-0 in the first inning. After failing to get a base runner on, Henrietta scored three runs thanks to three hits and a walk before three straight outs ended the inning.

MaKenna Nobile got on with a one out single. After a strike out and stealing second, Nobile was caught trying to steal third base to end the chance. The Lady Cats added to their lead with a two-run home run that made the score 5-0.

Logan Patterson led off for Lady Indians and got on base with a single. After fly out, Cobi Womack then grounded into a fielder’s choice that got Patterson out at second. A passed ball allowed Womack to reach second base, but a strike out ended the scoring chance.

A leadoff single went no where for Henrietta. A strike out, a fielder’s choice at second and fly out prevent the Lady Cats from adding to the lead.

Laney Yates led off for Nocona in the top of the fourth inning, reaching first by getting hit.

Two fielder’s choice groundouts followed. Nobile then hit a double to put two runners into scoring position, but the Lady Indians were stifled again with a strike out following to end the chance.

The Lady Cats tried to get a two out back-to-back singles to get them going, but Nocona forced a ground out to third base.

The Lady Indians offense was finally able to break through in the fifth inning. Kamryn Weaver and Patterson led off the inning with singles. Katy Barrett then drew a walk to load the bases with one out.

Yates came through with a bases clearing triple. Laci Stone followed with a ground out at second base that allowed Yates to score, cutting the lead to 5-4.

Henrietta answered with three runs thanks to four hits and one hit batter to extend its lead to 8-4.

Nocona tried to get a two out rally going. Patterson, Weaver and Womack loaded the bases up with three straight singles. Unfortunately, Patterson was caught stealing home.

The Lady Cats added one last run as they started the sixth inning with three straight hits, extending their lead to 9-4. A strike out, a pickoff at second base and fly out to left field made sure the damage would not be too severe heading into the final inning.

Barrett led off with a single to left field for the Lady Indians. She stole second and third base before an infield pop out led to the first out. Stone then drove her in with a single.

Following another infield pop out, Nobile then got on base with a single. Alexis Hendricks then pinch hit and drew a walk to load the bases.

Patterson then came through with a single that drove in two runs, cutting the lead to 9-7. Patterson would get to second base thanks to defensive interference. With two runners in scoring position, Nocona was in position to tie the game with one good hit.

Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to second base to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.