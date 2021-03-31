Lady Indians softball lose at Holliday

The Nocona softball team lost at Holliday on Friday as the team.

A tough Lady Eagles team won 15-0 in four innings as the Lady Indians struggled to keep up offensively.

A drawn walk in the fourth inning and a pop out to first base were the only at bats for Nocona that did not end in strike outs.

Holliday would score six runs in the first inning thanks to four hits, including a two-run home run, two fielding errors and a drawn walk.

Three free bases, two doubles and a fielding error led to the Lady Eagles scoring five runs in the second inning to make the score 11-0.

The third inning saw Nocona’s defense come through, inducing a fly out to the short stop and a ground out to the pitcher.

An error at second base allowed one Holliday base runner to get on, but pitcher Sydnee Mowery struck out the next batter for the third out, preventing no runs from scoring.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Eagles hit a two-run home run to be two runs away from ending the game early. A fielding error and two walks loaded the bases when a ground ball to third base produced an error that allowed two runners to score, ending the game right there due to run rule.

