Lady Rabbits have rough weekend

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team played five games in three days to finish their first week of the season.

The team went 1-4 during this stretch, with two games played on Thursday and Saturday in the Sunrise Tournament.

The Lady Rabbits started with a game against Canadian. Bowie started off hot, scoring 11 runs in the opening inning.

The Lady Rabbits added five more in the third inning and were up 16-2 heading into the Lady Cats final at bats. Canadian then reeled off eight runs before Bowie put the game away, winning 16-10.

The Lady Rabbits then immediately had to play Muenster. While Bowie got a couple of runs to start the game, the Lady Hornets took the lead scoring six runs in the first inning to go up 6-2.

After both teams exchanged a scoreless second inning, Muenster added two more runs in the third inning to go up 8-2. Bowie made a late charge in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to make the final score close.

Unfortunately, the game ended after that due to time constraints and the Lady Rabbits lost 8-6 to close out the day.

Bowie then hosted Bridgeport on Friday in a non-tournament game. The Lady Rabbits took the lead first scoring four runs in the first inning.

The Sissies answered with five runs in the top of the second inning, but Bowie added two runs in both the second and third innings to go up 8-5.

Bridgeport would then score 10 runs in the final three innings to take the back the lead. The Lady Rabbits did not have the firepower to keep up scoring one run during this time as they lost 15-9.

Bowie went back to the tournament on Saturday and first played former district team Childress. The Lady Bobcats scored six runs in the first inning to take the lead.

The teams then exchanged scoreless second and third innings before the Lady Rabbits scored a run in the fourth inning. Bowie then scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-3.

Childress then went on to score five runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 11-3 before the game was called due to time after the third out was called.

Following a short break the Lady Rabbits then played Vernon Northside to finish the tournament.

The Lady Indians scored five runs in the first two innings to take the lead. Bowie managed two runs in the third inning, but Northside added three more in the bottom of the inning to make up for it.

The Lady Rabbits batted one more time in the fourth inning before the game was called due to time with the Lady Indians winning 8-2.

