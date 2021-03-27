Lady Tigers take down Lady Indians

The Nocona Lady Indians did not have a good game coming back from spring break against Jacksboro.

The Lady Tigers won 19-0 in five innings as the game gradually got away from the Lady Indians.

The game was played at Bowie High School due to the heavy rains on Monday night making the Nocona’s home fields a mess.

Jacksboro started the game up 3-0 after the top of the first inning getting three hits, one dropped third strike, one fielding error and a drawn walk.

Nocona’s offense looked to answer as leadoff Jenna McBride hit a double. She would later be caught stealing third, which did not allow Laci Stone’s single with to drive her home.

The Lady Tigers added to their lead by adding three more runs in the second inning to make the score 6-0, thanks largely on four walks and a lot of passed balls.

MaKenna Nobile and Kamryn Weaver had back-to-back hits with one out to try and get something going with both runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, what followed was a strike out and a ground out to second base to end the chance.

Jacksboro’s offense kept the bats going, scoring four runs in the third inning thanks to three hits and three walks. Katy Barrett and Stone put together back-to-back singles with one out to again hope to cut into the Lady Tigers 10-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the next batter grounded into an inning ending double play.

Two walks followed by a double and triple allowed Jacksboro to add three runs in the fourth inning to make the score 13-0. Nocona leadoff Laney Yates got on base thanks to an error in the outfield. Unfortunately, she would be stranded at second base.

Jacksboro then added six runs in the fifth inning with six hits coming before the coaches induced a third out to avoid any more runs up 19-0.

Nocona would need to score at least 10 runs to avoid ending the game early, but it was not happening that night. Two strike outs and a groundout ended the game.

