Longhorns run first meet

The Forestburg track team competed at Throckmorton last week in the first meet of the season.

Despite only 10 kids competing, the Longhorns who did made sure to make their events count.

The boy’s team saw James Stokes finish first in the 200 meters and third in the triple jump. Will Johnson finished fourth in the 100 meter race.

Both ran in the 4×100 relay along with Jeremiah Perez and Levi Balthrop to finish in first place. In the 4×200 relay Dylan Ronken joined Perez, Balthrop and Stokes to finish third overall as the team of seven boys scored 56 points.

The Lady Longhorns were led by Reagan Ladewig who finished first in the 100 meter hurdles, second in the shot put and third in the 400 meters.

Justynne Roller also did well finishing second in both the 1600 meter and 800 meter runs. Morgan Miller rounded out the scoring finishing fourth in the discus. Despite only three girls competing, the team racked up 42 points towards the team total.

Results for all varsity runners are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.