Made in Bowie: WL making 5 million pounds of pipe for African LNG plant

By BARBARA GREEN

In a few months when shipping containers are opened at a new liquefied natural gas facility in Mozambique five million pounds of pipe produced in Bowie will be used for its fire suppression system.

While this is not the largest project completed at the WL Plastics plant, it is the biggest to feature only Bowie-made high density polyethylene pipe. It also was completed throughout the COVID challenges of 2020 and was negotiated world-wide via Zoom, email and phones.

JR Rogers, plant manager, said they are nearing the end of the 88-day fabrication cycle that included 6,000 hours of fabrication alone for the fitting pipe. Manufacturing of the fitting pipe began in December and they expect to finish all the pipe by late April.

Bowie is one of only three plants certified by Factory Mutual to manufacture fire main water pipe.

