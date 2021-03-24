Maintainer, mailboxes damaged

Deputies with the Montague County Sheriff’s office are investigating the vandalism of a county maintainer on Sunset School Road on March 18, which officers believe may be connected with a rash of damaged or destroyed mailboxes in the same area.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the windows of the maintainer had been shot out and in the same timeframe 25 mailboxes were damaged or destroyed. The sheriff emphasized destruction of a mailbox is a federal offense and in his office they would be filed as such a charge.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 894-2871 or to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 866-499-8477 (TIPS).