September 17, 1933 – March 16, 2021

VENUS – Mary Elizabeth (Allison) Dennis, 87, Venus, TX died on March 16, 2021.

A visitation took place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. The graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Coker Cemetery in Bulcher with Willie Brewer officiating. Pallbearers were Cody Dennis, Gary Jones, Roque Talamantes, Dylan Mantz, Monty Haney and Karl Dennis.

Dennis was born on Sept. 17, 1933 in Dean to Albert and Beulah (Sigman) Allison. She graduated from Petrolia High School. She married William S. ‘Billy’ Dennis on May 7, 1953 and they were together for 58 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy and grandson.

She is survived by sons, Albert Dennis, Meridian, Cecil (Susan) Dennis, Bowie and Johnny (Louise) Dennis, Venus; sister, Rosa Lee Hutson, Rio Vista; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.