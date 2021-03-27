New Bowie High cheer squad named

The 2021-2022 Bowie High School cheerleaders were recently announced. Cheerleaders for the upcoming school year will be: Kaylee Johnson, freshman; Madison Ashford, freshman, mascot; Fallon Sims, junior; Jaylin Hudson, junior; Ashley Aguirre, senior; Jojo Villarreal, junior; Mariel Alvarez, senior; Hadley Morris, freshman; Katherine Curry, freshman; Kinlsley Landrith, freshman, manager; Bristol Hanafin, sophomore; Haille Bradford, sophomore, Allie Byork, junior; BJ Mills, junior, co-captain; and Macon Chamber, senior, captain.