Nocona struggles; loses to Tigers 18-6

The Nocona Indians lost to Jacksboro on Tuesday in a frustrating type of game.

The Tigers won 18-6 in a three-hour plus game played at Bowie due to their home field being wet after rain.

Jacksboro got the game started scoring six runs in the top of the first inning thanks to five hits, a dropped third strike and a walk.

The Indians’ hitters all struck out to end the first inning.

After the first two Jacksboro batters got on to begin the second inning, Nocona got two outs on the base paths and Kooper Hansard struck out the final batter to get out of the jam.

Colton Russell was hit by a pitch to get on base with one out. Carlos Castro drew a walk and two passed balls allowed Russell to score and cut the lead to 6-1.

Vin Patel and Johnny Stone drew two more walks to load the bases, but a groundout ended the scoring chance.

The Tigers then scored five runs in the third inning thanks to seven hits and one fielding error, putting them ahead 11-1.

Trey Pepper led off for the Indians by getting on base thanks by getting hit by a pitch. He would steal second base, but would later get thrown out trying to steal third base following two strike outs.

A change at pitcher from Nocona saw Wesley Murphey come in and sit down all three batters in the fourth inning. Russell led off for the Indians and again got on by getting hit by a pitch.

Hansard followed with a double, but unfortunately Russell was thrown out at third base. An error on a pickoff attempt allowed Hansard to advance to third base, but Nocona failed to get him home.

The Indians almost allowed no base runners in the fifth inning as well, but a fielding error with one out put a Tiger on base.

Nocona’s defense made the plays after that though with little drama in the inning.

The Indians needed to score at least one run to avoid getting run rule down 10 runs.

Patel led off with a single. A groundout moved him to second base. He advanced to third on a passed ball. Drawn walks from Pepper and Ty Presley loaded the bases up with one out.

Murphey came through with a single to drive in one run. Russell’s hit into the outfield caused an error that drove in two more runs. Hansard then grounded out to first, but not before another run scored.

Singles from Castro and Stone followed, with Stone’s hit driving in the fifth run of the inning to cut the lead to 11-6, giving Nocona new life.

Unfortunately, that bit of momentum did not last long.

Three singles and two fielding errors allowed Jacksboro to score four runs to up its lead to 15-6.

Nocona’s Miguel Olivares drew a leadoff walk and passed ball and a balk allowed him to get to third base. Unfortunately, the three batters struck out to end the chance.

The Tigers added to their lead in the final inning, loading the bases with two errors and walk before all three were driven in with a single to make the score 18-6.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.