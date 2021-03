Bowie High School One Act Play would like to invite you to a public performance of their play “MAD,” the true story of Nellie Bly and Blackwell Insane Asylum.

The show will be at 6 p.m. on March 11 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium. Make your plans now so you don’t miss out on this riveting performance. The play performs at district in Graham on March 4