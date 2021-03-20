Panthers go 2-2 at tournament

The Saint Jo baseball team did well competing against bigger schools’ JV teams at last weekend’s Poolville tournament.

The Panthers went 2-2 before losing to 2A power Lindsay on Tuesday 17-2.

Saint Jo first played Peaster’s JV team on March 11 in what was the team’s worst performance during the three days of the tournament.

The Panthers got out to a lead first with two runs in the first inning. The Greyhounds would respond with four runs to take the lead before exploding for nine in the second inning to take a 13-2 lead.

Following a scoreless third inning, the game was called due to time.

Saint Jo started off March 12 with a game against Paradise’s JV team. The Wildcats got out to a lead first scoring runs in the first three innings.

The Panthers came back in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 3-2. Paradise scored two more runs and looked like it might get the win with the game getting called after five innings.

Saint Jo put together four runs in the final inning to win 6-5.

The Panthers then played Godley on the same day. The Wildcats got out to an early lead scoring two runs in the first inning. Saint Jo tied the score with two runs in the second inning.

The score stayed tied after the teams exchanged one run each in the fourth inning. The Panthers took the lead scoring one run in the fourth inning, but Godley came back to score three runs to take a 6-4 lead.

The game was called after that due to time giving the Wildcats the win.

Saint Jo ended the tournament on March 13 with a game against Bridgeport. The Panthers scored four runs in both the first and second innings to build an 8-1 lead.

The Bulls scored one run in the third and made a late run scoring four in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 8-6. The game was called due to time to secure Saint Jo’s win.

