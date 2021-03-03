Powerlifter boys compete

Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at Chico on Thursday against lifters from four other schools.

The Indians finished in fourth place and the Jackrabbits in fifth place in most of the lifters first competition in several weeks.

Nocona and Bowie each had five lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes.

The Indians had two lifters win their weight classes. Dorian Ellis won the 132 class with a total of 825 pounds, 85 pounds more than second place.

Alan Gonzalez won the 242 class. He edged out a lifter from Ponder by five pounds with a total of 1,110 pounds.

Other Nocona lifters who contributed towards the team total included Miguel Olivares, Landon Wilson and Johnathan Stone.

The Jackrabbits had one lifter win his weight class. Bryan Arellano won the 275 class by lifting a total of 1,465 pounds, beating second place by more than a hundred pounds.

Other Bowie lifters who finished among the top five in their weight classes include Coleton Price, Hunter Wade, Colby Price and Trevor Hopson.

Results for all Nocona and Bowie lifters who completed all three lifts are listed in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.