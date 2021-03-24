Price earns silver at state meet

The Bowie Lady Rabbits competed at the state powerlifting meet on Thursday and came back with an individual metal.

Chelsea Price finished second in the 220 pound weight class, lifting a personal record 980 total pounds.

She got personal records on all three lifts squatting 410 pounds, bench pressing 235 pounds and dead lifting 335 pounds. Price’s total tied with a girl from San Diego, but because Price weighed in five pounds lighter she earned the silver medal.

Last year’s state meet was first postponed before eventually being canceled on the eve of competition as Price and four of her teammates never got to see where they would stack up.

Price also qualified two years ago as a sophomore, but unfortunately bombed out in the squat rack.

Coming through in her last powerlifting meet, Price has learned the many difficult lessons the sport has taught her though the years.

While Price’s day ended up on the podium, her teammates were not so fortunate. Jessie Henry and Ashley Aguirre both bombed out in the squat rack to end their competition early. Kerstin Kindsfather had a similar, but much more tragic end.

“Kerstin was wrongly disqualified on her first squat,” Coach Josh Kreger said. “The bar rolled off her back after the lift was completed and the rack command had been given. Two of the three judges said she purposely dumped the bar. I was and still am pretty upset about the ordeal.”

