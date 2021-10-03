Saint Jo baseball goes 2-1-1

The Saint Jo Panthers baseball team played in their first tournament last weekend at Era.

The Panthers went 2-1-1 over the three days as the team completed its first week of the season fresh off of basketball court.

Saint Jo first played Tioga to start the tournament. After a scoreless first two innings, the Panthers scored three runs in the third and fourth inning to take the lead.

The Bulldogs came back with two runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to one. Saint Jo added one more run to close out the fifth inning up 4-2 before the game was called and the Panthers awarded the win.

The next day Saint Jo first played Sacred Heart. The Panthers started fast and never let up. While the team never had a big inning, Saint Jo did score at least two runs every inning of the game on offense.

The Tigers were limited offensively, finishing with only two hits in the game, but still scored two runs in the final two innings to avoid the shutout. The Panthers won easily 9-2.

Saint Jo then played tournament host Era late Friday evening. The Panthers had beaten the Hornets three days earlier to open the season, but this game would be different.

Saint Jo scored three runs to open the game on the right note.

Unfortunately, Era then put together the type of inning the Panthers hope to forget, scoring six runs and taking a 6-3 lead after the first inning.

Saint Jo answered back in the third inning, scoring three more runs to tie up the game. The Panthers then took the lead in the fourth inning scoring one more run to lead 7-6.

The Hornets then came back to score two runs in what turned out to be the final inning to eek out an 8-7 win.

Saint Jo went into Saturday and the final game not looking great early on against S&S Consolidated.

The Rams scored three runs in the first and third innings to take a 6-0 lead with the game looking to get called.

The Panthers then reeled off six runs in the fourth inning thanks four hits, three free bases and one fielding error to tie the game at 6-6.

S&S Consolidated had one last chance to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With two runners on base, pitcher Matthew Butler forced the final batter to fly out to the shortstop to end the game in a tie.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.