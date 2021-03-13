Saint Jo baseball loses to Lindsay

The Saint Jo Panthers had a game to forget against Lindsay on Tuesday.

The Knights won 22-0 in five innings against the Panthers.

The big innings came in the second and fifth inning for Lindsay as the team scored eight runs in both innings.

Saint Jo almost missed out on the fifth inning down 14-0, but the Knights were one run short of ending the game at that point due to run rule.

The Panther’s Tyler Cook got the only hit for the team in the game. Payton Harris and Trevor Conner were the team’s two other base runners as both drew walks.

Saint Jo cycled through six pitchers during the game as no one could put a stop to bad things. The staff combined for 10 walks and allowed 10 hits.

The good news is Lindsay is a 2A school. The vast majority of teams will not be anywhere near as good when the Panthers start playing teams in games that matter later on.

Still, its no fun for anyone to lose so one-sided.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play in the Poolville tournament this weekend.