January 4, 1953 – February 26, 2021

BOWIE – Sharon Gail Seigler, 68, Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service took place at noon on March 2 at Joy Cemetery in Clay County with David Hall officiating. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Sharon was born Jan. 4, 1953 in Montague County to Alfred and Hazella (Brown) Dick. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1971 and went on to attend LVN School in Wichita Falls, and earned her degree in 1973. On July 20, 1972, Sharon married Danny Seigler in Bowie. She was employed with Dr. Aujla, for 26 years. In her leisure time, she enjoyed painting, playing tennis and golf and spending time with her family. Sharon was a past president of the Texas Women’s Amateur Golf Association.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers James Dick and Alfred Dick Jr.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Danny Seigler; son, Jeff Seigler and wife, Randi; daughter, Julie Betts; sisters, Karen Newsom, Bowie and Gracie Trapalino, West Virginia; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

