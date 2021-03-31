Track results from last week

Bowie

The Bowie track teams hosted the Jackrabbit Invitational on Thursday and saw some success against competitors from four different schools.

The Lady Rabbits finished first as a team while the Jackrabbits finished fourth overall.

The Bowie girls had four win their event and two relay teams finish first as well.

Laisha Johnson not only won the 400 meter race, but also won the long jump. Jayci Logan won the 200 meter race, Samantha Clarke won the 800 meter race and Anahi Perez won the 100 meter hurdles event.

The 4×200 meter and 4×400 meter relay teams also finished first to overall.

The Bowie boys did not have anyone win their event as the team is still rounding out its team with the district meet closing in.

Both teams are scheduled to compete at Henrietta on March 31 in their final competition before district, which is scheduled to be April 5 and April 8 at City View.

Forestburg

The Forestburg track teams competed at Chillicothe on Friday and competed well overall despite the small numbers.

The Lady Horns finished fourth and the Longhorns team finished fifth out of eight schools competing.

The standout was Reagan Ladewig, who won both the shot put, triple jump and 100 meter hurdles events while finishing second in both the 200 meter and long jump events.

On the boy’s side James Stokes was the only individual who finished first in his event, winning the 200 meter race.

The teams hope to do well with the district meet scheduled for April 1 at Bowie High School.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley track teams competed at Olney on Thursday and did well overall despite many athletes competing in academic district meet earlier that day.

The Lady Bulldogs finished fourth overall and the Bulldogs team finished fifth overall out of six schools competing.

Top indivudal performances included Mason Allen winning the high jump for the boy’s team. Eli Croxton finished second in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races.

On the girls side, Hailey Winkler finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. The 4×200 meter relay would finish second overall as well.

The teams hope to compete well this week in the district meet. It is scheduled for April 1 at Bowie High School.

Results for all varsity athletes from Bowie, Forestburg and Prairie Valley who finished among the top six in their event are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.