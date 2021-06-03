Vaccine appointment calls begin Monday

Appointment calls for the COVID-19 vaccine will be accepted beginning March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nocona General Hospital will conduct a vaccine clinic from 1-5 p.m. on March 12. The clinic will be at the First Baptist Church of Nocona Family Life Center, 511 Cooke Street.

Call 940-825-2037 to schedule an appointment. Phones will be answered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting March 8. If lines are not answered right away, allow time to ring or hang up and call back. There will not be a busy signal or voice mail.

No Montague County provider received a vaccine allocation this week, but on Feb. 22 NGH was allocated 100 doses. The hospital has about 300 Moderna vaccine doses for distribution.

This March 12 clinic is open for Montague County residents in Texas Phase 1B which is people age 65 and older or people age 16 and up with at least one chronic medical condition.

Visit noconageneral.com to download and complete a Moderna vaccine packet prior to your appointment if possible.