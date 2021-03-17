VFW in jeopardy – Aging post battles loss of members, financial strains

By BARBARA GREEN

Reddy-McClellan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8789 has been at the heart of the Bowie community for the past 75 years providing a haven dedicated to veterans, as well as a source of activities from Boy Scouts, banquets, bingo, concerts and more.

However, while the memories are long the post is struggling with an aging membership that lists more than 100 members, but has only about six who are considered “active.” Unless something changes, the post could soon be just a memory itself.

To help generate interest the post officers are presenting a membership drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27 at the post home at 707 E. Nelson. It will be accompanied by a veteran’s outreach presented by the Montague County Veteran’s Service Office.

Stacy Smith, post commander, said young veterans are encouraged to attend, but all veterans with questions or concerns about benefits or programs offered through the federal government will be able to speak with a specialist. Please bring your DD-214 to discuss those programs.

The post

VFWs were created in the early 20th century to foster social camaraderie among soldiers who fought in overseas conflicts. Established in 1899 the VFW began as something of a fraternal service club comparable to Rotary or Lions. After WWII there was a flood of returning veterans eager to volunteer to build and operate these VFW halls.

