VFW Post membership drive Saturday

Members of the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8789 and its auxiliary invite all veterans to attend a membership drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27 at the longtime post home, 707 E. Nelson.

Along with the open house, there will be a veteran’s outreach program conducted by the Montague County Veteran’s Service office. A veteran’s administration specialist will be on hand to discuss benefits, bring your DD-214.

Brisket will be served. All veterans, especially those from the more recent conflicts are encouraged to attend and learn what the VFW does. With an aging population, the post is facing declining membership plus ongoing maintenance for its facilities.

