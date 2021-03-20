Winter storm energy bills loom large for City of Bowie

While it is unclear at this time how much the City of Bowie may owe for rolling blackout related electricity charges from the winter storm, city officials are lining up options including potentially borrowing $1.5 million if a large bill comes in.

A resolution outlining that intent is on the March 22 city council agenda when the panel meets at 6 p.m. While Bowie, the sole power provider within the city, was able to maintain power during the Feb. 14-20 storm its supplier Bryan Texas Utilities anticipates it will receive one of the rolling-blackout bills from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

As March opened ERCOT reported $2.1 billion in initial bills went unpaid.

