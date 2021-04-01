1A schools compete at area track meet

The 1A schools competed at the area meet on Monday at Bryson for a chance to qualify for the regional meet.

The Saint Jo boy’s team came away with the district title while most of the other area schools came away with a few individual qualifiers. Any individual or relay team that finished among the top four in their event moves on.

Panthers who won their individual events included Logan Brawner in the 200 meters and long jump, Collin Thomas in the 800 meters, Joshua Vogel in the 1600 meters and Jordan Reeves in the 300 meter hurdles. The 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams also finished first overall.

Other Saint Jo qualifiers, including girls, were Noble Koelzer, Dawson Everson, Kyler Dunn and Hannah Reyling.

Prairie Valley’s Mason Allen won the high jump while also qualifying in the 400 meters. Other qualifiers included Tyler Winkler in the 1600 meter and pole vault, Eli Croxton in the 3200 meter and the girls 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Bellevue’s Sky-Lar Embry qualified in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races, winning the 100 meters overall. The Lady Eagles Grace Martin was the only other teammate to qualify in the 1600 meter race.

Forestburg had Reagan Ladewig qualify in the 100 meter hurdles and shot put, Braxton Osteen in the discus, James Stokes in the triple jump and both the boys 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams.

Gold-Burg had Will Hodges win the 110 meter hurdles and also qualify in the 300 meter hurdles. Other Bear qualifiers were Kani Grace in the 100 meters and brother Jayon Grace in the long jump.

The regional meet is scheduled for April 24 at Whitney High School. Only the top two finishers in each event are guaranteed a spot at the state meet. A third place finisher who has the best results compared to the rest of the individuals in the state will get the last qualifying spot.

Results from individuals in our coverage area who finished among the six in their events are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.