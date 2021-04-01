1A schools compete at district track meet

The 1A district 22 track meet saw many area schools compete on Thursday at Bowie High School.

Saint Jo finishing first on the boy’s side and Prairie Valley finishing second on the girls side were the highest finishing teams among area schools in the area.

Every school had a handful of athletes qualify for the area meet by finishing among the top four in their event.

The Panther boys had Cade Stevens, Logan Brawner, Noble Koelzer, Collin Thomas, Brice Durham, Joshua Vogel, Jordan Reeves, Chandler Parr, Chance Bennett, AJ Wright, Dawson Everson and all three relay teams qualify for area.

The Lady Panthers team finished third had Elaina Everson, Kyler Dunn, Kathryn Sherwin, Hannah Reyling, Shaden Johnson and all three relay teams qualify for area as well.

The Lady Bulldogs had Hailey Winkler, Carmen Gomez, Karagan Ritchie, Maddy Yeargin, Emily Carpenter and all three relay teams qualify for the area meet.

The Bulldog team finished tied for third overall and had Dale Neugebauer, Mason Allen, Tyler Winkler, Eli Croxton and the 4×400 relay qualify for the area meet.

The Forestburg boys tied for third overall as Will Johnson, James Stokes, Braxton Osteen, members of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay qualified for the area meet. The Lady Horns finished fourth overall as Reagan Ladewig and Morgan Miller qualifying for the area meet.

The Gold-Burg boy’s team finished tied for fifth place overall as Kani Grace, Will Hodges, Jack Henry, Jayon Grace and the 4×200 relay qualified for the area meet. The Lady Bears finished sixth as Ashlyn Brown, Shadie Whitaker along with members of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay qualified for the area meet.

The Bellevue Lady Eagles team finished fifth overall as Sky-Lar Embry and Grace Marton qualified for the area meet. The Eagles team finished seventh as Jayson Gill and Terrance Perry qualified for the area meet.

Results from area schools for the top six finishers in each event are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.