April Yard of the Month winner named

Congratulations to Angie Lamb-McClesky and husband, Tom as they were named the first Yard of the Month winners for spring 2021.



Their home is located at 301 Robertson and is a beautifully landscaped residential property at the end of the street.

It has many features such as boulders and statues, but it also has hidden gardens. Angie said her mother, Cindy Stewart, was the primary designer of the landscape as they put it into place.

