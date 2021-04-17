ATFS helps families touched by trauma

By BARBARA GREEN

Affirming Texas Family Services was created out of a desire to help rural and underserved areas where victims of trauma often fall through the cracks.

Three years later ATFS is providing free counseling services across five counties helping put families and lives back together. Jenny Rizzolo is chairman of the six-member board that oversees the 501c3 non-profit organization that serves Montague, Clay, Jack, Stephens and Young Counties.

Settled in an office space provided by the Presbyterian Church of Bowie at 300 W. Nelson, Rizzolo and Counselor Tonya King-Smith discussed the needs and services addressed by ATFS.

The beginnings

The organization began three years ago when Joe Gambill, former church minister, offered up the idea and talked about it with a person studying to be a counselor. Rizzolo was pulled in to help with the paperwork.

“That first year we didn’t get the grant, but the church gave us a $20,000 donation so we could provide a part-time counselor the first year. The second year we got a grant and last year a slightly larger grant. We are very reliant on grant and fundraising activities. Luckily with our office spaces donated we don’t have the overhead to deal with at any of our locations. All the money goes to pay counselors,” said Rizzolo.

