Bowie Band Cake Spin Saturday

The Mighty Marching Maroon Band Cake Spin will be from 5-9 p.m. on April 10 in the high school cafeteria.

Community members can support the band by purchasing a ticket for a chance to win a baked good. Individual tickets are $1 each or an all-night ticket for $20.

Proceeds will benefit the junior high and high school band programs and choirs.

Along with the cake spin, there will be items donated by local businesses auctioned off during the evening.