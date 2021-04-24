Bowie baseball beats City View 11-2

The Bowie baseball team won easily at City View on Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits won 11-2 in a game they never trailed in as they got back into district play.

Bowie saw Devin Melton get on base with a single with one out. He was able to advance to third base due to some errors fielding the ball. Kawlyer Swearingin followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to drive him in to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead.

Pitcher Troy Kesey and the defense did not allow any Mustang to get on base as the game moved to the second inning.

Logan Hutson led off with a single. Brody Armstrong came in to base run. A ground out moved him to second base.

Colton Richey hit a ball to second base to induced an error that put runners on the corners. Richey was later caught trying to steal second base, but it allowed Armstrong to score to make Bowie’s lead 2-0.

In the third inning Melton and Swearingin led off with a drawn walk and an error in the outfield. A sacrifice bunt moved both into scoring position.

Hutson grounded out to the shortstop, but it allowed Melton to score and Swearingin to reach third base. Carson Sanders then hit a ball to first base that induced an error that drove in Swearingin to make the score 4-0.

Kesey would strike out the side to advance the game into the fourth inning as City View had failed to get any base runner on up to that point.

Edgar Regalado got on base with one out thanks to an error at third base, reaching second. Two batters later Melton drove him in with a single to right field to up the Jackrabbits lead to 5-0.

The Mustang hitters finally got something going with a leadoff single to start the bottom of the fourth. After a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt, the base runner was on third. A groundout followed, but it allowed the runner to score as City View cut the lead to 5-1.

Bowie tried to respond in the fifth inning as Kynan DeMoss led off by getting on base thanks to another fielding error. Hutson followed with a single to put two runners on base with no outs.

Unfortunately, the next three batters that followed hit balls right to the Mustang’s defense who made the plays to prevent the Jackrabbits from scoring.

Kesey bounced back on the mound by striking out the side as the game advanced to the sixth inning.

Regalado led off with a single. Two batters later Melton hit a two-run home run. Swearingin followed with a single. After a groundout moved him to second base, Huston’s ball hit to second base led to another fielding error.

Sanders then followed with a double to left field that drove in both runners to make the score 9-1.

City View got something going on offense in response with a one out single. An error from Bowie on a throw into the infield following a fly out allowed the base runner to advance all the way to third base.

A wild pitch then allowed the base runner to score to cut the lead to 9-2, before Kesey struck out the batter to end the sixth inning.

A.J. Whatley came in to pinch hit to lead off the seventh inning. He was able to get on base thanks to a fielding error at third base. A sacrifice bunt and strike out followed before Melton was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base.

Swearingin then drove them in with a double to up the Jackrabbits lead to 11-2. Kesey closed out the game with another inning of striking out the side.

