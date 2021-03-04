Bowie baseball loses on the road 11-8

The Bowie baseball team lost at Breckenridge on Tuesday.

The Buckaroos won the game 11-8, doing all of their damage in the first three innings.

The Jacrabbits started the game on the right note. Carson Sanders led off with a single. Devin Melton was able to reach first due to an error by the pitcher. Kynan DeMoss followed by drawing a walk to load the bases.

Cade Thompson came through with a single to center field that drove in two runs. A passed ball would allow both base runners to advance into scoring position before Kawlyer Swearingin grounded out to second base.

It was enough to advance both runners as DeMoss scored and Thompson reached third. Colton Richey would then draw a walk before Logan Hutson hit a sac fly to center field that advanced both runners and made the score 4-0. A strike out followed to end the scoring.

The Buckaroos would answer with three runs thanks to five singles and a hit batter, cutting the lead to 4-3 heading into the second inning.

Tucker Jones would lead off with a walk. He would be replaced with Brodie Armstrong on the base paths. After stealing second base, Armstrong would be called out due to offensive interference. Along with two strike outs, that would end the scoring chance.

Breckenridge came back to take the lead in the second inning, scoring five runs in the inning thanks to three hits, a hit batter, a walk and a fielding error. The Buckaroos lead was 8-4.

Bowie looked to bounce back in the third inning as DeMoss led off with a single. He would later be caught trying to steal second base before Thompson drew a walk. Two strike outs followed as the Jackrabbits failed to score runs.

Breckenridge continued to add to its lead. Two singles, two walks and two hit batters produced three more runs as the Buckaroos lead was 11-4.

The teams exchanged a scoreless fourth inning with only Bowie getting one base runner on during that time. The Jackrabbits had switched to Richey at pitcher at the end of the third inning and he proved to be effective in not allowing Breckenridge to build up any momentum.

Bowie got things going in the fifth inning as Melton led off with a walk. He would later get caught trying to steal second base and a groundout followed. Thompson then sparked a two out rally as he was able to reach first thanks to a fielding error.

Swearingin moved him into scoring position by drawing a walk and before Richey drove him in with a single to cut the lead to 11-5.

It looked like the Jackrabbits were going to score more as Hutson then hit a single to load the bases. Unfortunately, the next batter popped out to third base for the third out.

Richey and Bowie’s defense continued to hold firm in the fifth inning allowing no batters to reach base. The same continued for both teams in the sixth inning as the game entered the seventh and final inning.

The Jackrabbits needed to more than double their run total, but they have had several games this year in coming through in their final three outs.

DeMoss led off with a single. Thompson followed with a double before Swearingin drove them both in with a double. He would advance to third base on the throw home.

Following a strike out, Hutson was able to get Swearingin home thanks to an error by the pitcher fielding the ball, cutting the lead to 11-8 and halfway there from coming back in the last inning once again.

Unfortunately this time Bowie came up short. The next two batters flew out to right field and grounded out to second base to end the game.

