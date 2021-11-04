Bowie City Council meets Monday

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 12 in the council chambers.

In new business options for the fuel bill from the February freeze event will be studied.

A replat recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission will be reviewed, along with a contract for Selma Park operation services.

A resolution authorizing the submission of the 2021 Texas Community Development Block Grant program will be discussed. Another would select an engineer for the block grant application for the Downtown Revitalization program.

The council will consider setting a permanent date for the City-Wide Garage Sale as the fourth full weekend in April. In recent years the date has fluctuated.

Public comments, the consent agenda, and the city manager’s report wrap up the agenda. The manager will provide updates on the police department renovation, COVID-19 shot clinic, Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance specialists visiting the city, and the Texas Water Development Board loan.