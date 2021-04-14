Bowie City Council votes to pay $1.2 million power bill from winter storm

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie City Council voted Monday to pay $1,277,000 in power charges stemming from the February winter storm event.

It was a unanimous vote to take the money out of the infrastructure fund to pay the bill from Bryan Texas Utilities, who provides electrical power to the city. These bills went out to power entities big and small all across the state and stem from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas forcing power outages (rolling blackouts) due to limited supply during the storm.

The City of Bowie is the sole provider of electric power in the city and while it did not lose power during the storm period, its supplier BTU, received one of those ERCOT bills. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative one of the oldest and largest coops in the state filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy when it received a bill for $2.1 billion.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.