Bowie gets revenge on Breckenridge despite lightning delay

Bowie baseball’s eventual win Saturday night against Breckenridge due to a lightning delay on Friday more than midway through the game does not disguise the fact that it was a much needed win for the Jackrabbits.

Bowie won 8-4, scoring four runs after play was resumed the next night in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Jackrabbits knew it was a big game. The Buckaroos had won the first matchup on their home field 11-8. Losing both games would mean a lower playoff seed for Bowie.

Breckenridge started the game off taking the lead. An error proceeded a leadoff walk that scored the first run. A single and a successful bunt for a hit scored another run to put the Buckaroos up 2-0.

Another bunt would have scored a run, but the Jackrabbits got the out at home for the second out. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance into scoring position, but thankfully pitcher Kawlyer Swearingin forced a ground out to end the tough opening inning.

Besides Devin Melton drawing a walk with one out, the other three batters for Bowie hit balls right to Breckenridge players for outs as the game moved to the second inning.

The Buckaroo leadoff batter was allowed to get on due to a fielding error. Swearingin followed with two straight strike outs. A third strike out followed, but a dropped third strike allowed the runner to get on and put two runners on base. Thankfully, Swearingin struck out the next batter to get out of the situation.

Despite Cade Thompson leading off with a single and later stealing second base, the next three batters hit balls right to Breckenridges defense again as Bowie’s bats continued to struggle.

The Buckaroos managed a two out single to try and spark a rally in the top of the third inning, but Swearingin forced a fly out to center field for the third out.

Edgar Regalado drew a leadoff walk for the Jackrabbits. After stealing second base, a sacrifice bunt moved him to third base. After a pop up for out two, Swearingin came through hitting a single to left field to drive in Regalado, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Logan Hutson followed to put runners at the corners. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out for the third out.

Only drawing a one out walk was the only thing of note for the Buckaroos in the fourth inning.

Bowie had Colton Richey get on base thanks to an error with one out. A.J. Whatley followed by getting hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position.

Carson Sanders then came through with a hit into the outfield.

Some trouble corralling the ball after it came down not only allowed one run to score, but two and Sanders to advance to second base. The Jackrabbits led 3-2 before a strike out ended the fourth inning.

Bowie changed pitchers and Richey had trouble at first. A leadoff walk led to steal, then a single drove in the runner to tie the game at 3-3.

A hit batter and a sacrifice bunt moved two base runners into scoring position. A strike out and a pop out to the pitcher ended things before Breckenridge was allowed to take the lead.

Swearingin led off for Bowie with a single. After a groundout, Thompson was allowed to get on base thanks to an error at third base.

Kynan DeMoss hit into a fielder’s choice that got the runner out at second base and put runners on the corners. DeMoss tried to steal second base. The Buckaroos tried to pick him off, but an error allowed Swearingin to score and take back the lead 4-3 before a fly out ended the fifth inning.

Breckenridge was allowed to load the bases with a single and two drawn walks. With two outs, a single drove in one run to tie the game up at 4-4. A fly out to left field followed to end things before it got worse.

It was during this time when the game was delayed due to lightning. With the heavy rains and lightning that followed, the game was delayed until the next night.

Bowie came out ready to play and take advantage of any mistake from Breckenridge. Whatley and Regalado led off the bottom of the sixth inning by getting hit by pitches. Sanders followed with a single that drove in a run to break up the tie. Sanders then stole second base, but an errant throw trying to prevent it allowed Regalado to score. Sanders would then get caught trying to steal third base.

Melton then drew a walk followed by Swearingin hitting a two-run home run to stretch the Jackrabbits lead to 8-4.

Hutson followed with a walk. Brody Armstrong would come in to run bases and would steal second base, but the next two batters were retired to end the sixth inning.

Richey did not start off the seventh promising as he hit the leadoff batter. Thankfully, he followed by retiring the next three batters with little trouble as Bowie won the game.

